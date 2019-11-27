Fake Accident, Real Robbery

November 27, 2019

Criminals target cars on Kodagu-Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, Yelwal bypass road, between Srirangapatna and Mandya

Mysuru/Mysore: There seems to be a new modus-operandi being employed by robbers and fraudsters — to fake an accident, waylay unsuspecting motorists, mostly lone drivers and tell them that their vehicle has hit them and they need to be taken to a hospital. The victims are later robbed of cash “to settle the matter.”

The criminals seem to particularly target long-distance vehicles that travel either from Kodagu to Bengaluru or Mangaluru to Bengaluru on National Highway 275. They identify their potential victims from outstation destination through vehicle registration numbers and later target them. Such incidents are rampant on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway and the Yelwal Bypass Road that connects Srirangapatna and in the past too, many mugging cases have been reported.

Last Thursday, Muddappa from Kodagu District, who works in Bengaluru, was waylaid and robbed of Rs. 30,000 by two bike-borne men who faked an accident. A shocked Muddappa did not file a Police complaint as he wanted to wriggle out of the situation.

Men stop vehicle

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Muddappa said that he was heading towards Bengaluru in his car at 9.45 am on Nov. 21 and reached Srirangapatna. As he was proceeding towards Baburayanakoppalu near Kirangur Circle he heard a ‘thud’ sound. “Between Baburayanakoppalu and Kirangur, two men followed my car on a bike and repeatedly signalled me to stop. While the person who was riding the bike was well-built, the other one was lanky and tall,” Muddappa narrated.

Faking fracture

Both were wearing skull caps and asked Muddappa to stop the vehicle. “I obliged and stopped. The well-built man claimed that my car had hit the lanky fellow and he needed urgent treatment. He claimed that the other person fell off his bike when my car hit him and had fractured his shoulder. But there were no other injuries and even his clothes were not torn. I realised that he was lying and I told him that they should go to the Police,” he said.

The men instead told Muddappa that the “accident victim” needed urgent medical treatment. “The other person was acting as if he was gasping for breath and was in great trauma, constantly chatting God’s names. The man who was negotiating with me went to a house asking for water to be given to the other man. He fed him water and was asking me to take him to a nearby hospital,” Muddappa narrated.

Demand for Rs. 1 lakh

Muddappa reluctantly agreed but insisted that they should go to the Police. He, however, later conceded to the demand of medical attention and agreed to foot the hospital bill. “The man then demanded Rs. 1 lakh and his tone had suddenly changed. When I told him that I did not have so much of cash, he told me that there was an ATM nearby. I realised that I am being conned. There was no one else on the road and I wanted to escape from the scene and I was in a hurry to reach Bengaluru. I paid Rs. 30,000 cash that I had with me and left the place,” Muddappa said.

Later in Bengaluru when he narrated the incident to his friends, he was told that a retired Colonel and one Suresh, both residents of Kodagu were robbed on the same road sometime back and the modus operandi was similar.

24/7 patrol on Highway

Reacting on the incident, Mysuru Additional SP Sneha said that the District Police had an exclusive Highway Patrol team on the Mysuru-Periyapatna Road. “The Srirangapatna incident does not come under my jurisdiction but we will tighten the patrol and will inform the surveillance teams to increase vigil,” she said.

Sneha called upon the victims to file a Police complaint. “Unless a complaint is filed, we cannot investigate the case. In the past we have caught many robbers after the victims filed complaints,” she added.

Highway robbery prevention

Keep your car in gear, doors locked, windows rolled up

Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings, especially at intersections and stop lights.

Separate your sources of cash; never all in one wallet

Call the Police immediately after the incident

Keep pepper spray ready to counter robbers

Whom to call for help?