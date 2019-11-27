Rs. 2 crore poll cash seized near Bilikere

November 27, 2019

Money stuffed in two bags inside vehicle

Mysuru: In a major seizure of cash, Mysuru District Election Officials have confiscated Rs. 2 crore unaccounted cash that was being transported to Hunsur from Mysuru in a vehicle. The cash was stuffed inside two bags. By-election to Hunsur constituency is scheduled on Dec. 5 and poll officials are suspecting that the cash was being transported to be distributed to voters.

The cash was seized late last night at Manuganahalli Check Post between Yelwal and Bilikere. Duty-bound election officers intercepted a Bolero at the Check Post. On inspection, the officials found two huge bags. When they opened the bags, they found wads of currency notes stuffed inside the bags.

Two persons, who were travelling in the vehicle, claimed that they were the employees attached to Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Central Cooperative Bank (MCDCC) and they were transporting the cash to Periyapatna branch of the Bank.

The officials got suspicious as a huge amount was being transported without any mandatory security. Normally when such huge cash is transported from one bank to other, the vehicle is accompanied by a gunman. During inspection, the officials found that the cash was without any documents. Also the explanation given by the MCDCC staff was not convincing.

The amount has been seized and the bank authorities have been told to produce documents in support of their claim. Notices have been issued to the Bank officials asking them to produce relevant documents.

