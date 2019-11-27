Uddhav Thackeray to take oath as Maharashtra CM tomorrow

November 27, 2019

“Ghar-wapsi” for Ajit Pawar after his brief rebellion against uncle Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Buoyed by the success of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine to wrest power from the BJP in a dramatic twist to the month-long saga in the State, which saw Devendra Fadnavis resign as the Chief Minister after Ajit Pawar pulled the plug, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party was ready to hold the reins of the State that has Mumbai — India’s financial powerhouse — as its capital.

The Sena-NCP-Congress combine last evening elected Uddhav Thackeray as its nominee for Maharashtra Chief Minister’s post, following which their leaders met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form Government of the “Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi.” This morning, Uddhav Thackeray and wife Rashmi met Governor Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis resigned after the Supreme Court ordered him to prove his majority immediately. Ajit Pawar, who had failed to make good on his promise of pulling in NCP MLAs to help the BJP reach a majority, quit soon after.

Last evening, Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine submitted a letter claiming support of 166 MLAs to the Governor. The Governor, in a letter addressed to Uddhav Thackeray, asked him to submit a “list” of “majority support in the Assembly” by Dec.3.

“I have noted that Maharashtra ‘Vikas Aghadi’ has 166 number of elected members,” the letter released by Raj Bhavan said.

Oath taking at 6.40 pm

It further said that since Uddhav is not a member of the Maharashtra Legislature, he will have to become member within six months after taking oath as the CM. Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the Chief Minister at 6.40 pm on Nov.28 (tomorrow) at the Shivaji Park in Dadar.

Earlier, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar had announced at a joint meeting of the three parties that swearing-in of the new Government will take place on Dec.1, but the schedule was apparently changed late night.

Thackeray, who would be the first member of his family to occupy the top political post in the State, said his Government will not be vindictive. “I will go to Delhi to meet my ‘elder brother’ after the Government is formed,” he said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had called him “my younger brother” during campaign rallies.

“I had never dreamed of leading the State. I would like to thank (Congress President) Sonia Gandhi and others,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

Ajit Pawar back in NCP fold

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Ajit Pawar was received after his brief rebellion against his uncle Sharad Pawar with a warm hug from his daughter Supriya Sule as she welcomed MLAs of the NCP before their oath in the Maharashtra Assembly this morning.

Supriya even touched the feet of Ajit Pawar, whose “ghar-wapsi” or homecoming brought about the collapse of Devendra Fadnavis’ 80-hour BJP Government.

“I had said earlier also, I am in the NCP and I will remain in the NCP. There is no reason to create confusion,” Ajit Pawar told reporters.

Sharad Pawar’s wife convinced Ajit Pawar

Pratibha Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s wife, prevailed upon the rebel Ajit Pawar to return to the fold, sources close to the family said. “He (Ajit Pawar) has tremendous respect for Pratibha Tai and cannot turn a deaf ear to her pleas,” said sources.

According to the sources, Pratibha weighed in with Ajit because she did not want a split in the family and was anguished about fingers being pointed at her husband over Ajit Pawar’s rebellion. “Pratibha Tai was very anguished that Saheb’s (Sharad Pawar’s) credibility was being questioned. She went to meet Ajit Pawar on her own,” sources added.

