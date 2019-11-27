Mysuru Zoo to host first-ever Karanji Lake Fest in December

November 27, 2019

Lake conservation and wetland experts to educate visitors during two-day event

Mysuru: Come December, visitors to the picturesque Karanji Lake and Nature Park will be in for a treat as the first-ever Karanji Lake Festival has been organised in the Lake that is full to the brim after a gap of several years.

The festival, to be held on Dec. 16 and 17, has been organised by the Mysuru Zoo, which also maintains the Karanji Lake.

Disclosing this to Star of Mysore, Zoo Executive Director Ajit M. Kulkarni said that experts in the field of lake conservation and wetlands have been roped in to educate visitors about the uses of lakes, how the lakes are useful in bringing rains, how they support aquatic and avian lives etc.

The festival comprises presentations by experts, screening of videos on the Karanji Lake success story and the lake conservation practices adopted in other cities, he added.

The festival will also focus on ideas to save the “dying” urban water bodies besides focusing on the success stories in lake conservation and the best practices adopted in lake management, he added.

Kulkarni said that various events for school and college students such as drawing, painting and essay competitions will be held during the lake festival and added that a photography exhibition will also be held on the occasion.

Entry is free for those visiting Karanji Lake on Dec. 16 and 17 from 8.30 am to 5 pm, Kulkarni said and added that letters would be sent to all schools and colleges about the Lake Festival, urging the school management to send their students for the festival.

He said that school and college students would be divided into batches and experts would create awareness about lakes and their importance, birds, aquatic animals etc. The festival includes bird-watching and visit to the Butterfly Park, the Zoo Executive Director added.

