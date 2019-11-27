D.K. Shivakumar visits Mysuru Bar Association to thank advocates

November 27, 2019

Mysuru: Over a month after he was released from a Delhi jail following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case, Kanakapura Congress MLA and former Minister D.K. Shivakumar visited the Mysuru Bar Association Office in the City Courts Complex this morning to express gratitude to the Association for extending moral support to him during his trial.

Speaking to presspersons, Shivakumar said that he was grateful to Mysuru lawyers for all the valuable support that they extended to him during his troubled times. Thanking the Mysuru Bar Association for standing by him, Shivakumar said that he was sorry for coming late to express gratitude. Stating that he knew who made the allegations against him, he said that he would not say anything about it now, but will disclose all the conspiracies at the right moment.

Claiming that he is keenly observing the statements being made by leaders from all political parties in the run-up to the by-polls, he said that he would not like to comment on them now and right now he was only praying for the well-being of the State.

Regretting that of late politicians are getting little respect, Shivakumar underlined the need for a selfless debate on issues concerning the State.

Replying to a query on his not-so-enthusiastic campaign for the bypolls, Shivakumar merely said that he was going to Hunsur now to campaign for Congress candidate H.P. Manjunath. Former MLAs Vasu and H.P. Manjunath, former MP R. Dhruvanarayan, Hanur MLA R. Narendra, Mysuru Bar Association President S. Anand Kumar and other office-bearers were present.

HC adjourns plea by mother, wife of DKS

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the pleas filed by mother and wife of D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) in connection with a money laundering case, to Dec.4.

As soon as the hearing came up, the Enforcement Directorate sought more time for putting forward arguments, following which the court adjourned the hearing till Dec.4.

