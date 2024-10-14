Fake accidents back after a lull

October 14, 2024

Youth targets car on KRS Road; flees when victim mentions Police Station

Mysuru: Criminals on two-wheelers have resurfaced, targeting four-wheeler drivers in a deceptive scheme aimed at extorting money. These unscrupulous individuals falsely accuse their victims of causing accidents, exploiting the vulnerabilities of aged drivers who may be less familiar with such fraudulent tactics.

The last case reported in Mysuru city was in April 2024 and after a noticeable lull in these criminal activities, one more case was reported in the city yesterday morning where the owner of a high-end car was targeted, indicating that these brazen criminals are back in action.

K.C. Vijay Kumar, a 55-year-old resident of Yadavagiri, was driving his Toyota Hyryder at 11 am near Akashvani Circle towards Dasappa Circle near the Railway playground on KRS Road when he heard a thud sound, akin to someone beating his car with bare hands. The road was full with tourist cars and other vehicles.

Assuming something had simply fallen onto his vehicle, Vijay Kumar glanced at his rear view mirrors and continued driving. Upon reaching Dasappa Circle, he stopped at a traffic signal, waiting for it to turn green.

Claim serious injuries

Suddenly, a young man, aged around 25 years and riding a scooter without a registration plate, approached his car from behind and knocked on the windshield. When Vijay Kumar questioned him, the youth claimed that Vijay Kumar had caused a serious accident involving his brother near the Railway ground. He alleged that he was speeding and had hit his brother, who was supposedly bleeding from injuries.

The youth accused Vijay Kumar of not stopping his car after the accident. Shocked, Vijay pressed for more details. The youth insisted that a crowd had gathered at the accident spot and warned that if he went there, he would face an angry mob.

The youth then demanded money from Vijay Kumar for his brother’s treatment, claiming that the young man’s knee had been severely injured.

As the tone of the conversation grew confrontational, Vijay Kumar suggested they move to the Mayura Hoysala gate to resolve the issue away from the busy intersection.

Demand for money

There, with less traffic, the youth escalated his demands to Rs. 30,000. Vijay Kumar offered to take the youth’s brother to the hospital, but the youth refused, insisting that the crowd would attack him.

The young man argued that he needed the money for treatment, stating that his brother earned Rs. 1,000 a day and required a month’s rest, which totalled Rs. 30,000.

When Vijay Kumar explained he did not have cash on hand, the youth insisted on a UPI transfer, providing a phone number. Vijay Kumar then suggested going to Sringar Hotel, where he could ask a friend for the money, but the young man declined.

Growing increasingly suspicious, Vijay Kumar suggested they go to the Devaraja Police Station to involve the authorities. As their argument continued, a small crowd began to gather. Upon seeing the crowd and hearing the mention of Police intervention, the young man hurriedly left the scene, hurling insults at Vijay Kumar as he departed.

After the encounter, Vijay Kumar proceeded to Devaraja Police Station to file a complaint regarding the incident.