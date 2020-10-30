Fallen electric pole repaired

October 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Following publication of the news item titled ‘Public works endanger public’ in yesterday’s Star of Mysore, CESC staff, who undertook the repair works, has set right the fallen electric pole yesterday evening. The electric pole had fallen on a house on Ratan Singh Lane in Mandi Mohalla yesterday morning, after a trench was dug up at its base to lay underground power cable about three days ago.

With the works still in progress, residents had urged the CESC authorities to take necessary precautions before digging the trench to prevent the poles from falling on houses and causing damages as the trench passes at the base of a few more poles on the stretch. The residents have thanked the CESC authorities for their timely action.