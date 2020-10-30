Fallen electric pole repaired
News

Fallen electric pole repaired

October 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Following publication of the news item titled ‘Public works endanger public’ in yesterday’s Star of Mysore, CESC staff, who undertook the repair works, has set right the fallen electric pole yesterday evening. The electric pole had fallen on a house on Ratan Singh Lane in Mandi Mohalla yesterday morning, after a trench was dug up at its base to lay underground power cable about three days ago. 

With the works still in progress, residents had urged the CESC authorities to take necessary precautions before digging the trench to prevent the poles from falling on houses and causing damages as  the trench passes at the base of a few more poles on the stretch. The residents have thanked the CESC authorities for their timely action.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching