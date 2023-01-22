Farmers must explore export opportunities: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje inaugurates seminar at Suttur

January 22, 2023

Nanjangud: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has given a clarion call to farmers to explore the possibilities of starting micro industries by utilising 50 percent subsidy given by the Centre to start micro industries. The farmers should open millet processing units and export the products to foreign countries.

She was addressing the gathering after inaugurating a Seminar on ‘Agriculture,’ organised as part of Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogigala Jatra Mahotsava, at Suttur Srikshetra in Nanjangud taluk yesterday.

“India has contributed best practices like Yoga and Ayurveda to the world. By announcing the year 2023 as International Year of Millets, a step has been taken towards gifting millets to the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has aided farmers by expanding the size of agriculture budget which was restricted to Rs. 23,000 crore from the last 75 years to Rs. 1.32 lakh crore. Under Krishi Vikasa Yojane, Rs. 1.2 crore has been set aside for the processing of agricultural produces and development of production units. The funds are earmarked for setting up cold storage units at every districts to store every agricultural produces and laboratories,” said Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje.

The other countries in the world are ready to buy quality seeds, millets and millet based products. The small farmers should come together and set up production centres and export the products. The farmers can also export their products through Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and should make use of the opportunity, said Shobha Karandlaje.

MLA G. T. Devegowda, Managing Director of Artha 360 Eco Ventures M.N. Dinesh Kumar, progressive farmer Honnur Prakash and senior journalist H.R. Ranganath also spoke on the occasion.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, HiriyurAdi Jambava Peetha’s Sri Shadaksharamuni Deshikendra Swamiji and Kaginele Gurupeetha’s Sri Niranjananandapuri Swamiji graced the occasion.