‘Prajadhwani Yatra’ to enter city on Jan. 26: Siddu chairs meeting with ticket aspirants

January 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Congress Party’s Statewide ‘Prajadhwani Yatra,’ which was launched earlier this month in the run-up to the Assembly polls, will arrive in city on Jan. 26.

Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, who held a meeting with the party’s Assembly poll ticket aspirants from Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts at his residence in Ramakrishnanagar here on Friday, said that ‘Prajadhwani Yatra’ will arrive at J.K. Grounds on Jan. 26, during which a ‘charge-sheet’ against the BJP Government’s misdeeds will be released.

Asserting that the BJP will be voted out and the Congress will return to power with a thumping majority in the Assembly polls which are round the corner, Siddharamaiah said that the BJP’s Jan Sankalp rallies and the JD(S) party’s Pancharatna Yatra would prove to be a futile exercise as the Congress was sure of victory.

Calling upon Congress workers to be active all the time as it is a crucial period for the Assembly polls, which may be held either in the last week of April or the first week of May, he termed this crucial period as ‘war time’ for the party workers.

Pointing out that Prajadhwani Yatra has thus far covered eight districts, Siddharamaiah said that the Yatra will enter Mysuru from Chamarajanagar on the evening of Jan. 26 and the party workers should galvanise party cadres and ensure the participation of at least 50,000 people at the public rally in J.K. Grounds.

Asking all party Legislators and ticket aspirants to make all preparations for the total success of the Yatra in his home district of Mysuru, Siddharamaiah directed City Congress President R. Murthy to assign tasks to ticket aspirants of the city Assembly Constituencies.

Siddharamaiah also told the party workers to highlight the poll promises of the Congress party which chiefly included 200 units of free electricity to every home, Rs. 2,000 per month financial assistance for woman family head of each household, 10 kg of free rice as ration etc.

City Congress President R. Murthy, who also spoke, took strong exception to the district administration’s bias against the Congress. Alleging that the authorities were removing banners and buntings of the Congress just after a day, while that of the ruling BJP were allowed for over three days, he said that the authorities must be impartial and work with fairness. Taking note of the matter, Siddharamaiah said that he would speak to the MCC Commissioner in this regard.

KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan, former Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Legislators Tanveer Sait, Anil Chikkamadu, Dr. D. Thimmaiah and Madhu G. Madegowda, former MLAs K. Venkatesh, M.K. Somashekar and Kalale Keshavamurthy, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, leaders K. Harish Gowda, Pradeep Kumar, C. Mahadev and others were present.