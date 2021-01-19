Farmers must fix rate for agricultural produces: Minister
News

Farmers must fix rate for agricultural produces: Minister

January 19, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil today wanted farmers themselves to process agricultural produces and fix rate for the same.

He was speaking after inaugurating the ongoing farmers’ training programme under Prime Minister Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM FME) in association with Department of Agriculture, Government of Karnataka and CSIR-CFTRI, at CFTRI premises here this morning.

The aim of this programme was to impart training to the identified farmers from each taluk of the State to promote ‘One District One Product’ under the broad areas of millets, tur dal and fruits and vegetables.

The Minister said while farmers slog in fields, the middlemen take benefit. The Government wants the farmer’s income to multiply as without which the nation would not progress. Karnataka has been the first State in the country to launch training programme under the PM FME scheme. Already, first batch of 500 farmers were undergoing three-months training programme. The CFTRI authorities have been requested to make it a permanent programme so that 2,000 farmers could take benefit of the same every year. “I want more and more farmers undergo training and start food processing units for their economic empowerment,” he said.

Marketing, branding important

He underscored the importance of branding and marketing and said that a progressive farmer from Karkala in Dakshina Kannada district has branded a variety of rice which was sought after in market. Agriculture must become an industry and farmers must reap the benefits by taking benefits extended by the State and Union Governments. During COVID-19 pandemic, when all industries shut and employees worked from home, it was farmers who carried out the activity braving the pandemic.

READ ALSO  Meeting on Kannada implementation

B. Sivaraj, Managing Director, Karnataka State Agricultural Produce Processing and Export Corporation Limited (KAPPEC), said farmers from 18 districts were undergoing training in CFTRI. The Government of India has earmarked Rs. 1 lakh crore reserved for PM FME programme, Rs. 493 crore had been released to Karnataka.

S.I. Chikkangoudar, Chairman, KAPPEC, Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, Director General-CSIR and Secretary DSIR, Government of India and Dr. Sridevi A. Singh, Director, CSIR-CFTRI, were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching