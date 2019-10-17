Felicitation

Retired employees of JSS Mahavidyapeetha and affiliated institutions will be felicitated at 10 am on Oct.18 at Suttur Mutt, foot of Chamundi Hill in city. Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji will grace the occasion. A total of 97 employees who attained superannuation and 36 employees who took voluntary retirement will be felicitated and the family members of 24 employees who passed away during the service will be recognised.
FelicitationOctober 17, 2019
Retired employees of JSS Mahavidyapeetha and affiliated institutions will be felicitated at 10 am on Oct.18 at Suttur Mutt, foot of Chamundi Hill in city. Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji will grace the occasion. A total of 97 employees who attained superannuation and 36 employees who took voluntary retirement will be felicitated and the family members of 24 employees who passed away during the service will be recognised.
Leave a Reply