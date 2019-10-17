In Briefs

Felicitation

October 17, 2019

Retired employees of JSS Mahavidyapeetha and affiliated institutions will be felicitated at 10 am on Oct.18 at Suttur Mutt, foot of Chamundi Hill in city. Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji will grace the occasion. A total of 97 employees who attained superannuation and 36 employees who took voluntary retirement will be felicitated and the family members of 24 employees who passed away during the service will be recognised.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching