Fine Arts and Handicrafts Expo

The Fine Arts and Handicrafts Division, set up by Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) as part of Dasara Exhibition – 2019, has invited applications from State-level and District-level artists and students to take part in the Art Expo to be held at the Exhibition Grounds. Artists can submit their artworks and crafts before Oct.18 to Fine Arts and Handicrafts Division of KEA at Dasara Exhibition Grounds. For details, contact Mob: 99162-04642.
Fine Arts and Handicrafts ExpoOctober 17, 2019
