Sneha Sinchana Trust, in association with Sanje Minchu haagu Suddiya Kaigannadi Patrika Balaga, has organised Sports Meet for general public at 10 am on Oct.20 at Gopalaswamy Shishuvihara in Lakshmipuram. Interested may enrol on the spot and participate in various traditional and other sports activities during the Sports Meet. For details, contact Ph: 94818-31434 or 87623-74876.
Sports MeetOctober 17, 2019
Sneha Sinchana Trust, in association with Sanje Minchu haagu Suddiya Kaigannadi Patrika Balaga, has organised Sports Meet for general public at 10 am on Oct.20 at Gopalaswamy Shishuvihara in Lakshmipuram. Interested may enrol on the spot and participate in various traditional and other sports activities during the Sports Meet. For details, contact Ph: 94818-31434 or 87623-74876.
Leave a Reply