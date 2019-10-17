In Briefs

Sports Meet

October 17, 2019

Sneha Sinchana Trust, in association with Sanje Minchu haagu Suddiya Kaigannadi Patrika Balaga, has organised Sports Meet for general public at 10 am on Oct.20 at Gopalaswamy Shishuvihara in Lakshmipuram. Interested may enrol on the spot and participate in various traditional and other sports activities during the Sports Meet. For details, contact Ph: 94818-31434 or 87623-74876.

