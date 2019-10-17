Sanjeevini Cancer Care Trust, Suyog Hospital, Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Gramabhivruddhi Yojana Trust, Clearmedi Radiant Hospital, Mysuru and Maharani’s Pre-University College

World Breast Cancer Day, Awareness Rally, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath flags off, Dharmasthala Gramabhivruddhi Yojane Trust Director V. Vijayakumar Naganal, Maharani’s PU College Principal P. Somanna, Sanjeevini Cancer Care Trustee Gopalakrishna and others will be present, Maharani’s PU College on N.S. Road, 9.15 am; Interaction on Breast Cancer, District Minister V. Somanna inaugurates, Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad releases a handbook, MLA L. Nagendra presides, renowned Breast Cancer specialist Dr. Jayanti Thumsi guest of honour, Dr. S.P. Yoganna, Dr. Jayanti Thumsi, Dr. C.B. Avinash and Dr. Nischal, Surgical Oncologist, K.R. Hospital will interact, Kalamandira, 10.30 am.
Events Tomorrow
