Fencing won’t stop us 

June 18, 2026

Lalitha Mahal Grounds will be used for parking this Ashada too. It remains under the MDA control despite ownership dispute: Dy. Commissioner

Mysuru: The Mysuru District Administration has decided to continue using the Lalitha Mahal Grounds (also called MUDA Grounds) for vehicle parking during the Ashada festival season, despite the property being fenced by members of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family, who claim ownership of the land.

Confirming the decision to Star of Mysore, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy said that the grounds are presently under the control of the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA), though litigation over ownership is pending.

“The fencing and private property signboards will not affect our plans. Every year, Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority arranges parking facilities and free KSRTC bus services for devotees visiting Chamundi Hill. The same arrangements will continue this year,” he said.

On June 14, Star of Mysore reported that the erstwhile Royal Family had fenced off the open grounds in front of Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel and installed signboards declaring the land private property, raising concerns about the availability of the venue for Ashada festival parking and transport operations.

Referring to the report, DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy said that parking arrangements would remain largely unchanged, with a few additions to improve convenience for devotees. “Preliminary meetings have already been held with KSRTC, Police and Chamundi Hill Development Authority. Final decisions will be taken after obtaining Ministerial approval,” he added.

The Ashada festivities this year begin with the first Friday celebrations on July 17, followed by July 24 and July 31. Sri Chamundeshwari Vardhanti Mahotsava will be held on Aug. 4, while the final Ashada Friday puja is scheduled for Aug. 7.

Yuva Dasara Grounds at Uthanahalli

Meanwhile, sources said that the administration had explored alternative venues in case the Lalitha Mahal Grounds became unavailable. One option under consideration was the Yuva Dasara Grounds at Uthanahalli, located about 10-km from Chamundi Hill.

Spread across nearly 100 acres, the venue has around 60 to 70 acres of vast usable space and can accommodate nearly 10,000 cars. Officials noted that the land has already been levelled and is suitable for large-scale parking operations.

The Maharaja’s College Grounds and the Scouts & Guides Grounds were also considered for parking and bus operations. However, the proposal was dropped as both sites are located in the heart of the city, where managing the expected surge in traffic and devotees would be difficult.

Officials said, using these venues could lead to severe congestion in the city centre, making them impractical for the Ashada festival arrangements.

In 2025, the Mysuru District Administration had approached Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family seeking permission to use Lalitha Mahal Grounds for vehicle parking during Ashada festival season. She had granted her consent. Sources said that, unlike last year, the administration has not approached her this year for permission to use the grounds for vehicle parking and for operating free KSRTC bus services to Chamundi Hill.