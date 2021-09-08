Festival Rush at City Markets

September 8, 2021

Deputy Commissioner issues guidelines for simple Ganesha festival

City Top Cop briefs Police Officers on Ganeshotsava do’s and don’ts

Mysore/Mysuru: On the eve of Gowri festival (Sept.9) and Ganesh Chaturthi festival the day after (Sept.10), all Markets in the city witnessed a rush since this morning, with people thronging the marketplaces for purchase of fruits, flowers, vegetables, puja articles etc., required for the celebrations.

The footpaths along Dhanvanthri Road and Narayana Shastri Road were dotted by vendors selling flowers, fruits, vegetables and puja materials like banana plant stems, bilwapatre leaves, mango leaves and so on.

Devaraja, Vani Vilas and Mandi Markets in the heart of the city and the Market at Hebbal saw an unusual rush since today morning, as people came out of their homes to make purchases for the festival. Sevanthige (Chrysanthemum), which is the most sought after flower for festival, was being sold at Rs.30 to Rs.50 a metre. With copious rainfall resulting in higher yield, a large stock of the flower has hit the markets. A pair of banana stem is being sold at Rs.30 to Rs.40.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the MCC is likely to order shifting of the flower market at Devaraja Market to adjacent J.K. Grounds later this evening in order to avoid crowding.