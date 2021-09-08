Festival Rush at City Markets
News

Festival Rush at City Markets

September 8, 2021
  • Deputy Commissioner issues guidelines for simple Ganesha festival
  • City Top Cop briefs Police Officers on Ganeshotsava do’s and don’ts

Mysore/Mysuru: On the eve of Gowri festival (Sept.9) and Ganesh Chaturthi festival the day after (Sept.10), all Markets in the city witnessed a rush since this morning, with people thronging the marketplaces for purchase of fruits, flowers, vegetables, puja articles etc., required for the celebrations.

The footpaths along Dhanvanthri Road and Narayana Shastri Road were dotted by vendors selling flowers, fruits, vegetables and puja materials like banana plant stems, bilwapatre leaves, mango leaves and so on. 

Devaraja, Vani Vilas and Mandi Markets in the heart of the city  and the Market at Hebbal saw an unusual rush since today morning, as people came out of their homes to make purchases for the festival. Sevanthige (Chrysanthemum), which is the most sought after flower for festival, was being sold at Rs.30 to Rs.50 a metre. With copious rainfall resulting in higher yield, a large stock of the flower has hit the markets. A pair of banana stem is being sold at Rs.30 to Rs.40.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the MCC is likely to order shifting of the flower market at Devaraja Market to adjacent J.K. Grounds later this evening in order to avoid crowding.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching