Fifth edition of Mysuru Literature Festival-2021 from Oct. 16 to 31

October 13, 2021

Literary giant Jeffrey Archer, actress Shabana Azmi, Krupakar-Senani to take part in virtual-hybrid sessions

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs-2015 will be hosting the fifth edition of Mysuru Literature Festival between Oct. 16 and Oct.31. This will be a virtual event with a few hybrid (in person and virtual) sessions.

Founder-Trustee of Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs Shubha Sanjay Urs is curating the Literature Fest.

Literary giant, thriller novelist and short story writer Jeffrey Archer will be among the literati and authors who will gather from far and near to light up the cultural skies of Mysuru.

Actress Shabana Azmi will be sharing her thoughts and opinions with Maithili Rao at the Literature Festival.

Besides, Ashwin Sanghi from Mumbai, Adrian Levy from London, Nawaaz Ahmed and Alka Joshi from New York will interact with the literary buffs.

Mysuru Literature Festival poster being released by Star of Mysore Founder-Editor K.B. Ganapathy and noted violinist Dr. Mysore Manjunath along with Founder-Trustee of Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs Shubha Sanjay Urs, Trustee Kitty Mandana and Treasurer Raian F. Irani at a function held at Mysore Sports Club in city recently.

Avinuo Kire, author from Kohima, Nagaland, will bring in fresh and novel perspectives along with Jayasree Jagannatha.

T.N. Seetharam, the mesmerising story weaver through TV serials, will discuss and divulge his thoughts on ‘Small screen & big screen and on OTT’ in the Kannada section of the fest with Aravind Kuplikar and Preethi Nagaraj.

Wildlife photographers Krupakar-Senani, the daring duo of Mysuru and saviours of the green belt of Karnataka, have written about their life and work in the forests and also about the nightmarish 15 days that they spent with the elephant poacher Veerappan. This will be a hybrid session which will be aired virtually as well as hosted in person at Hotel Southern Star in city on Oct. 31. Joining them will be President of Namma Sangha Trust Chaduranga Kantharaj Urs and Dinesh.

Those interested to take part in the festival may register at: www.mysuruliteraturefestival.com. The event will be telecast live on YouTube and Facebook handle : Mysuru Literature Festival.

For details contact Mobile: 99802-50114.