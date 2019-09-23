Filing of nominations begins for Assembly by-polls

September 23, 2019

Hunsur: The filing of nomination papers for the by-polls to 15 Assembly constituencies across the State, including Hunsur in Mysuru district and K.R. Pet in Mandya district, began today. The last day for filing of nomination papers is Sept.30.

Briefing media at the Hunsur Assistant Commissioner’s (AC) office here on Sunday, Mysuru DC Abhiram G. Sankar, who is also the District Electoral Officer, said that M3 model EVMs are being used for the first time in Hunsur. The older M2 model EVMs could accommodate only the names of 60 candidates, but the new M3 model can accommodate 280 names.

The new EVMs will be brought from Nagapattanam in Tamil Nadu and will be stored at the Hunsur CMC Office, where CC cameras will be installed as a security measure, he said.

Pointing out that Hunsur Sub-Division AC will be the Returning Officer and Tahsildar, the Assistant Returning Officer for Hunsur by-poll, the DC said that voting will take place from 7 am to 5 pm on Oct.21 and the counting of votes will take place on Oct.24.

The members of the public can call Ph: 08222-252040 or the Mysuru DC Helpline [1950] to register poll code violation complaints, he said and added that the Helpline will function round the clock. The DC further said that there are 2,26,920 voters in Hunsur Assembly segment including 1,14,146 men, 1,12,770 women and 4 other voters. A total of 1,315 personnel will be deployed at 274 Polling Booths across the Assembly segment, he added.