Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee no more

July 19, 2020

New Delhi: Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee, who was known for directing films like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road, passed away due to health complications in Jaipur on Sunday.

After his death, members of film fraternity, including actor Manoj Bajpayee, Director Anubhav Sinha and filmmaker Hansal Mehta paid tributes to him on Twitter.

Rajat Mukherjee directed Urmila Matondkar, Fardeen Khan, Sonali Kulkarni and Rajpal Yadav in 2001’s Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He also directed the 2004 film Love In Nepal, which starred singer Sonu Nigam, Rajpal Yadav and Flora Saini.