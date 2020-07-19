30 medical stores sell home isolation kits

July 19, 2020

Each kit costs Rs. 3,500 and contains one pulse oximeter, one digital thermometer, one face shield, masks, hand gloves and hand sanitiser

Mysore/Mysuru: With the State Government bringing in the home isolation protocol of COVID-19 cases, many medical shops in city are selling home isolation kits. With the handy kits, patients can get treatment by their attendees and virtual monitoring by nurses and doctors.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said that the Government will not provide these kits to home isolation patients and as such, they have to buy themselves. These kits are mandatory as the patients have to monitor themselves daily during isolation and report to the telemonitoring centre when they call the patients daily to record the progress of health.

The kits are available at 30 medical shops across the city, and many medical store representatives have offered to door-deliver the same to patients. Health authorities said that one kit was enough for an entire family. One kit will suffice even if 2-3 members of a family are infected. Medical stores are allowed to home-deliver the kits and also for over-the-counter sale, they added.

Each kit contains one pulse oximeter, one digital thermometer, one face shield, 14 N95 masks, 14 pairs of hand gloves and a 200 ml hand-sanitiser for Rs. 3,500.

Kits are available with following medical stores: