30 medical stores sell home isolation kits
July 19, 2020

Each kit costs Rs. 3,500 and contains one pulse oximeter, one digital  thermometer, one face shield, masks, hand gloves and hand sanitiser

Mysore/Mysuru: With the State Government bringing in the home isolation protocol of COVID-19 cases, many medical shops in city are selling home isolation kits. With the handy kits, patients can get treatment by their attendees and virtual monitoring by nurses and doctors.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said that the Government will not provide these kits to home isolation patients and as such, they have to buy themselves. These kits are mandatory as the patients have to monitor themselves daily during isolation and report to the telemonitoring centre when they call the patients daily to record the progress of health. 

The kits are available at 30 medical shops across the city, and many medical store representatives have offered to door-deliver the same to patients. Health authorities said that one kit was enough for an entire family. One kit will suffice even if 2-3 members of a family are infected. Medical stores are allowed to home-deliver the kits and also for over-the-counter sale, they added. 

Each kit contains one pulse oximeter, one digital thermometer, one face shield, 14 N95 masks, 14 pairs of hand gloves and a 200 ml hand-sanitiser for Rs. 3,500.

Kits are available with following medical stores:

Sl. No.        Medical shop           Area          Mobile No.
1Raghulal SurgicalsSayyaji Rao Road63663-97907
2Aushad the ChemistM.G. Road98451-23959
3Murugan MedicalsSaraswathipuram99456-60084
4Seetharam MedicalsSaraswathipuram94483-07448
5Eshwar MedicalsGokulam98451-04522
6Shreyas MedicalsHebbal99226-29306
7Oxford PharmaNear Kamakshi Hospital99800-00019
8New Oxford MedicalsSiddarthanagar99160-20639
9Lakshmidevi MedicalsJayanagar99800-39412
10Chandana MedicalsRamakrishnanagar98808-97237
11Sowmya MedicalsMetagalli98863-82819
12A to Z MedicalsKyathamaranahalli90353-63899
13Mansoor MedicalsUdayagiri93423-29611
14Jai Hanuman MedicalsRamanuja Road99860-24354
15Kumar MedicalsKuvempunagar94487-74372
16Siddhi Vinayaka MedicalsNazarbad96866-18111
17Vishwanath MedicalsShanthinagar96320-81869
18Namratha MedicalsT.K. Layout97394-99428
19Vinay MedicalsVijayanagar 3rd Stage98807-29789
20Shivananda MedicalsJ.P. Nagar99863-83580
21Navya MedicalsSiddarthanagar86605-08055
22Taj Drug HouseAzeez Sait Nagar99720-33461
23Ravi MedicalsVidyaranyapuram77601-82127
24Shanthi MedicalsSayyaji Rao Road83100-07532
25Parvathi MedicalsDhanvanthri Road87460-48138
26Manu MedicalsSrirampura 2nd Stage98867-66977
27Pharma-OneJ.P. Nagar70197-51955
28Raghulal Health MartVijayanagar91108-16750
29S & V AgenciesDhanvanthri Road63604-80851
30Shambhavi MedicalsVidyaranyapuram99804-25986

