Final round of cannon firing drill held successfully

September 23, 2022

Dhananjaya, Bheema to take part in Palace rituals

Mahendra to carry howdah in Srirangapatna Dasara

Mysore/Mysuru: The third and final round of cannon firing drill to acclimatise Dasara elephants and Mounted Police horses to the booming sound of cannons was held successfully at the Dasara Expo parking lot on M.G. Road this noon.

Out of 14 Dasara elephants, 12 elephants took part in the drill. As Lakshmi had given birth it remained inside the Palace and Chaitra too did not participate as she is with Lakshmi. Thirty-eight horses from the Mounted Police force took part in the drill. These 12 elephants and 38 horses will participate in the Jumboo Savari.

The 12 Dasara jumbos were brought through Jayamarthanda Gate of the Palace and entered Dasara Expo premises through the main entrance from where they were led to the parking lot.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta said that final round of cannon firing drill was held successfully. DCF Dr. V. Karikalan, who too spoke, said that Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has asked for Dasara jumbos Dhananjaya and Bheema for Palace rituals.

Pointing out that five Dasara jumbos have been sought for Srirangapatna Dasara, he said that they had not received any communication from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Office regarding the number of elephants, but we are ready to send three elephants.

Mahendra will be carrying the howdah at Srirangapatna Dasara as he has undergone the training.

Conservator of Forests (CF) Dr. Malathi Priya, DCF K. Kamala Karikalan, RFO Santosh Hoogar, Veterinarian Dr. Mujeeb and others were present during the drill.