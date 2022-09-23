Great Bombay Circus from tomorrow
News

Great Bombay Circus from tomorrow

September 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of grand Dasara festivities-2022, the Great Bombay Circus has organised a 45-day show at the open ground behind Mysuru Zoo, near Karanji Lake in Nazarbad from tomorrow (Sept. 24).

Disclosing this at a press meet held at Pathrakarthara Bhavan here yesterday, Circus Company Convenor S.V. Nagesh said that over 90 artistes from Russia, Ethiopia and several other countries will be showcasing their skills and stunts. “Animals including horse, camel, macaw, African lory, pigeons and other pet animals will also perform along with the artistes. There will be three shows daily at 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm. Regarding the 10 am, show we are considering it,” he said.

Member of the erstwhile Mysore Royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, titular head Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and District Minister S.T. Somashekar will inaugurate the show. A free show has been arranged for Shaktidhama students, he added.

Circus Company Owner Sanjay and promoter Premanath were present.

