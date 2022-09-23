Big names from film world to regale Yuva Dasara crowds

September 23, 2022

‘Kichcha’ Sudeep to make guest appearance during inauguration on Sept. 27

Mysore/Mysuru: Noted actors, singers and dancers from the film industry will perform in front of a cheering audience at Yuva Dasara every day from Sept. 27 till Oct. 3 from 6 pm to 10 pm at Maharaja’s College Grounds.

The biggest takeaway of this year’s Yuva Dasara is ‘Kichcha’ Sudeep who will make a guest appearance during the inauguration.

Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar will inaugurate the event which will be presided over by MLA L. Nagendra.

The details of the events were provided at a press conference at his office last evening by Superintendent of Police R. Chethan, who is also the special officer for the Yuva Dasara Sub-Committee.

On the inaugural evening, there will be a concert by Raghu Dixit of the Raghu Dixit Project, a contemporary Indian folk band.

In addition, there will be a dance drama by Sridhar Jain and troupe from Mysuru.

As the icing on the cake, there will be a performance by Satyavathi Rathod, colloquially and popularly known as ‘Mangli’, an Indian playback singer, television presenter and actress.

‘Appu Namana’

From Sept. 28 till the last day, the teams that have given stellar performances in the ongoing Yuva Sambhrama at Manasagangothri Open Air Theatre will perform at the first event of Yuva Dasara each day and as decided earlier, one day of Yuva Dasara (Sept. 28) will be exclusively dedicated for Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar as ‘Appu Namana’.

On that day, noted singers Gurukiran, Vijay Prakash and Kunal Ganjawala will perform the songs they had sung for Puneeth Rajkumar movies. Local artistes will also perform attractive dance forms on the same evening.

To attract more and more tourists and young crowds, certain Bollywood singers have been invited to perform at Yuva Dasara and accordingly, on Sept. 29, Kannika Kapoor, whose first song “Jugni Ji” for a music video became a commercial success, will perform. Her Punjabi song ‘Baby Doll’ too was an instant hit. She is a popular singer who pulls the young crowd like a magnet.

After her performance, the Signature Group musical band will perform along with chosen local dance performers. An attractive laser show will be an additional attraction on that day.

‘Sandalwood Night’

On Sept. 30, ‘Sandalwood Night’ will add more colour to the Yuva Dasara where a host of actors and actresses will be on stage, dancing to various Kannada numbers.

On Oct. 1, dentist, voice artiste, playback singer and composer Dr. Shamitha Malnad will regale the audience.

Shamitha is known for her works in the Kannada film industry, as well as her works from light music and devotional albums.

A special dance drama performance has been arranged on the same evening.

Hindi movie singer and music director Amit Trivedi, who has made a mark in jingle composing, making a debut in Hindi film ‘Aamir’ and ‘Dev.D’ will perform on Oct. 2. The same day, actors Harshika Poonacha and Vijay Raghavendra will set the stage on fire.

On the last day of Yuva Dasara, there will be a live performance by Sunidhi Chauhan, one of the most versatile singers of the country, with countless songs in her repertoire. Her latest song “Ra..Ra…Rukkamma’ from Sudeep-starrer ‘Vikrant Rona’ has reached almost every household in Karnataka and her performance is bound to attract thousands of spectators.

After the performance of Sunidhi, there will be a fashion show and singer Supriya Ram will perform with an exclusive women’s band.

Rs. 1.50 crore as star fee

Organising Dasara cultural events to pull crowds for events like Yuva Dasara is an expensive proposition. This year, the fee charged by star performers will amount to Rs. 1.50 crore, said sources.

Though a detailed fee list has not been publicised, sources said that actor ‘Kichcha’ Sudeep is not charging any fee for his special appearance. “We will release a detailed accounting of expenses incurred for Yuva Dasara after the completion of the festival,” said SP R. Chethan, Special Officer for Yuva Dasara.

“Many artistes and stars have been contacted directly while some have been contacted through their agents and publicity agencies. We have got a list of the fee charged by them in earlier events and we have finalised the prices without any excess expenditure,” he said. But another source admitted that singer Sunidhi Chauhan got the lion’s share in the fee for star performers.

Date Artistes/actors

Sept. 27 – Raghu Dixit, Satyavathi Rathod (Mangli)

Sept. 28 – Gurukiran, Vijay Prakash and Kunal Ganjawala

Sept. 29 – Kannika Kapoor

Sept. 30 – Sandalwood Night

Oct. 1 – Dr. Shamitha Malnad

Oct. 2 – Amit Trivedi

Oct. 3 – Sunidhi Chauhan