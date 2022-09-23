City to get Rs. 150 crore under Central Scheme

September 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj said that Mysuru has been sanctioned Rs. 150 crore under Mahatma Gandhi Nagar Vikas Yojana for development works.

He was speaking at ‘Modi Yug Utsav-2022’ programme organised by KR MLA S.A. Ramdas marking the 72nd birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Modi, at Ramalingeshwara Park in Vidyaranyapuram here on Thursday.

Pointing out that Mysuru has its own culture, heritage and traditions, Basavaraj said we must see that this is maintained intact. Noting that Haleunduwadi drinking water project, that aims to provide drinking water to the city has been taken up at a cost of Rs.531 crore, he said that a proposal has been sent to the Government for sanctioning Rs. 150 crore for Kabini drinking water project.

Stating that more than 69,000 LED bulbs have been installed in the city, Basavaraj asserted that he had taken necessary steps to ensure that the Ring Road is properly lit with street-lights.

Stressing on the need for keeping the city clean and hygienic ahead of the President’s visit to the city for Dasara inauguration, the Minister said that the State has been receiving copious rainfall due to the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari.

Opining that Modi is a tall leader who has made his own mark globally, Basavaraj said that it is happy to note that KR MLA S.A. Ramdas is working in the footsteps of the Prime Minister. Terming the MLA as a model legislator, he said that the development works in KR Constituency is there for everyone to see.

MLA S.A. Ramdas in his address, said that one thousand houses will be identified under ‘Kitchen garden’ concept for enhancement of family income. The Horticulture Department will distribute saplings for the initiative, he added.

“Street vendors registration drive has begun and those registered will be issued identity cards. Those who do not have identity cards, will not be permitted to carry out business. These identity cards is also helpful for the street vendors to avail other Governmental benefits,” he said adding that he is determined to reach out welfare schemes to the doorsteps of targeted beneficiaries.

Canine rehab centre

Ramdas further said that a canine treatment and rehabilitation centre will be set up by the MCC in a 3-acre area at a cost of Rs. 2 crore. This apart, a 4-acre area has been identified along Chamundi Hill road for rehabilitation of monkeys, he said adding that Rs.2 crore has been earmarked for this centre.

The MUDA has launched 28 different works at a total cost of Rs. 61.55 crore in KR Constituency, he added.

Minister Byrathi Basavaraj distributed sewing machines to beneficiaries for taking up self-employment, cleaning equipment kits to Pourakarmikas, ‘Yogalakshmi Bond’ (a Rs. 97,000 health bond) for women beneficiaries, Trade letters for street vendors, self-employment loan sanction letters, financial aid to students for purchase of laptops and other benefits.

Corporators M.V. Ramprasad, B.V. Manjunath and Sharadamma Eshwar, Horticulture Department Deputy Director Rudresh, BJP leaders Vadivelu, P.T. Krishna, Om Srinivas, Nagendra, Champaka, Linganna, Sowmya Eshwar and others were present.