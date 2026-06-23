FIR against Hindu activists to please Home Minister: MP Yaduveer 

June 23, 2026

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has alleged that the Mandi Police registered an FIR against pro-Hindu activists in the city to appease the State Home Minister.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a Mela on Central Government schemes at his office in the Command Area Development Authority (CADA) Public Offices Complex this morning, Yaduveer said that the activists had alerted the Police about the arrival of suspected Bangladeshi infiltrators on the Howrah-Mysuru Express and had also assisted the Police in apprehending them.

“Instead of taking action against the Bangladeshi infiltrators, who were later let off, the Police have filed an FIR against six pro-Hindu activists,” he alleged.

Yaduveer said, he had no objection to the Police taking lawful and impartial action. “I had asked the Police to act judiciously. But how fair is it to proceed against those who helped the Police?” he questioned.

MP Yaduveer Wadiyar urged the Police to strengthen surveillance at railway stations to curb the entry of illegal immigrants.

Responding to a question on allegations that Hindus were being targeted, Yaduveer said recent statements made by Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge could give rise to such perceptions.

“The Police are dancing to the tunes of the Minister,” he alleged.

Opposes Bidadi township project

Commenting on the controversy surrounding the proposed Bidadi Township project, Yaduveer reiterated his opposition and expressed support for farmers unwilling to part with their land.

He alleged that the Government was attempting to acquire farmers’ land against their wishes and said, he stood firmly with the affected farmers.

On BJP’s ‘loyalty test’

Asked about the BJP State unit’s proposed ‘loyalty test’ at Dharmasthala following allegations of cross-voting by party MLAs in the recent Legislative Council elections, Yaduveer Wadiyar said the matter would be decided by the party leadership.

A fact-finding committee constituted by the party is currently examining the allegations, he noted. “Let the committee submit its report. The party leadership will then decide on the appropriate course of action,” he said.

In the Legislative Council elections, the Congress won five seats, while the BJP secured two and the JD(S) failed to win a seat.