Fire and Emergency Services Week: Cycle and bike rallies taken out

April 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Fire and Emergency Services Week, the Mysuru Division of Fire and Emergency Services Department, in association with a host of sponsor organisations, took out cycle and bike rallies in city this morning to create public awareness on safety and precautionary measures to be taken in case of fire mishaps and emergencies.

Titular head of erstwhile Mysore Royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar flagged off the rallies with the theme ‘Learn Fire Safety, Increase Productivity’ in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple at the Palace North Gate.

The rallies, with participants holding placards that carried messages on fire safety, passed through the main thoroughfares of the Central Business District and surrounding areas, before reaching the Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade, where a demonstration and stage programme were held.

A mock drill and demonstration on the preventive, precautionary and safety measures to be taken during fire mishaps, use of fire extinguishers and handling of other fire fighting equipment were held at Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade premises.

Fire personnel conducting a mock drill at Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade this morning.

Public were given a demonstration on what to do during mishaps due to electric short circuits and other electric fires in buildings, usage of LPG cylinders, extinguishing of fire in gas cylinder explosions, extinguishing of fires in buses, Lifts and Elevators, Forest fires etc.

A blood donation camp was organised in association with Apollo BGS Hospitals.

Representatives of all sponsor organisations and a few Fire Officers were felicitated on the occasion.

Also, a one-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect for Fire Servicemen who died while on duty.

Mysuru Division Chief Fire Officer P.S. Jayaramaiah, MCDCC Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda, Regional Fire Officers C. Chandana, Gururaj, Ganga Nayak and K.P. Naveen Kumar, Dr. Satish Kumar Reddy of Apollo Hospital, Bank Note Paper Mill India Officer N.C. Thyagaraj and others were present at the awareness programme.

Picture shows Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar flagging off Fire and Emergency Services Week rallies at Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple premises here this morning.

Mayor takes Fire officials to task

In-charge Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, who was also one of the guests at the Fire and Emergency Services Week event at Palace North Gate today, took the Fire officials to task for insulting her by allowing the rallies to be flagged off before her arrival.

Sunanda, who was to arrive at the venue at 7 am, was reportedly a bit late. But the Fire Department officials, after waiting for some time, started the cycle and bike rallies, assuming that the Mayor may not attend. But Sunanda, who arrived at the venue, was furious to know that the rallyists had already left. Later, she took Chief Fire Officer Jayaramaiah and others to task. After failing to convince her, the Fire Officers apologised to her saying that a communication gap had led to this, it is learnt.