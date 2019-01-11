Fire destroys 25-acre forest at Bandipur
Gundlupet: A fire, allegedly triggered from the burning of waste at a field in Melukamanahalli bordering Bandipur Reserve Forest, has destroyed over 25 acre of forest yesterday.

It is learnt that dry leaves and other such waste was set of fire at a field bordering Bandipur Forest and due to wind, sparks flew to the adjoining Bandipur Forest igniting dry leaves, twigs etc. resulting in trees and plants in over 25 acre forest getting destroyed in the fire.

Meanwhile, forest staff and youths of Melukamanahalli, rushed to the spot and managed to douse the fire and prevented it from spreading further. Bandipur Project Tiger Director Ambadi Madhav, who inspected the spot, told the media that complaint would be lodged against those responsible for the fire and action would be taken against them.

January 11, 2019

