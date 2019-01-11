Vegetable prices soar ahead of Sankranti

Drumsticks cost Rs. 60 per kg (last week Rs. 40), tomato – Rs. 60 (Rs. 20), ginger – Rs. 100 (Rs. 60), ladies finger – Rs. 40 (Rs. 30), brinjal – Rs. 30 (Rs. 40), seeme badane – Rs. 30 (Rs. 20), carrot – Rs. 50 (Rs. 40), potato – Rs. 25 (Rs. 20), garlic – Rs. 40 (Rs.30), capsicum – Rs. 60 (Rs. 40), knol khol – Rs.30 (Rs.20). Prices of onion (Rs. 20), ash gourd (Rs. 20), cucumber (Rs. 25), radish (Rs. 20), green peas (Rs. 40) and cabbage (Rs. 15) have remained unchanged.

Mysuru: Prevailing cold wave has hit the vegetable produce and its quality and as a result, prices of most of the vegetables have doubled when compared to the prices that prevailed previous week.

The increase in prices has been witnessed at retail and wholesale markets, directly affected consumers. The rise in prices comes even as the city prepares for this year’s first festival, Sankranti.

Speaking to , Irshad, a vegetable vendor in Devaraj Market said that poor produce during winter season has led to restricted supply, increased demand and hence making them costlier. He said that prices of ginger, drumsticks and tomatoes have doubled as this was the offseason for these crops.

Sources in the APMC said that vegetable prices like tomato and ginger have gone up in the last eight days as the quantity is not proportionate to the demand.

Reports from Bengaluru say tomato prices might touch Rs. 100 per kg in retail market. “Tomatoes are currently being sold at Rs. 60 per kg while the price was around Rs. 25-30 till a few days ago. Owing to drought in Karnataka and Maharashtra (from where Karnataka receives supplies during this season), there is shortage of tomatoes in local markets. This has led to an increase in prices. If the shortage continues, tomato rates may go up to Rs. 100,” said vendors.

