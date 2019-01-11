Dasara exhibition ends
News

Dasara exhibition ends

Mysuru:  The annual Dasara Exhibition saw an abrupt end on Wednesday as the tendered contractor refused to pay the additional amount as directed by Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA).

The Dasara exhibition which was earlier extended to Jan.15 and the KEA asked the contractor to pay a total of Rs. 62.16 lakh for the additional eight days, based pro-rata basis of Rs. 7.77 lakh per day.

The contractor, however, refused to pay additional charges and told the KEA that the stall owners, after refusing to continue, had demanded issuance of exit pass.

