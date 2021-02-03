First,‌ ‌age‌ ‌check…‌ ‌then‌ ‌petrol‌ ‌!‌ ‌

February 3, 2021

Bunk attendants to check age of vehicle riders before filling petrol

Trade Licence will be suspended if caught filling fuel to minors’ vehicle: DCP

Mysore/Mysuru: Weeks after Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri issued directions to all Government and Private Colleges to refuse parking space for vehicles driven by minor students, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime & Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna has gone a step ahead instructing all petrol bunk owners to inform the nearby Police Station immediately in case any minor brings a two-wheeler to fill petrol.

She told Star of Mysore that of late, the minors are found riding vehicles in rash and negligent manner without Driving Licence (DL). They were not only risking their lives but also putting the life of others at risk. The underage drivers were contributing for increased road mishaps in city.

Despite Traffic Cops booking cases, the minors were found driving two-wheelers much to the worry of the Department. Even parents were responsible for this trend as they get bikes to their minor children. According to new rules, parents would be arrested and put behind bars if their children, while driving vehicles without licence, were involved in road accidents.

DCP Geetha Prasanna said petrol bunk personnel must keep a watch on minors coming to the bunk with their vehicles to get the fuel filled and inform the Police Station nearby immediately. If the bunk owners flout rules and fill petrol, they would be held responsible for any consequences. Cases would be registered against them too along with the minors and their parents. Besides, Police would recommend to the State Government to suspend bunk licence.

The DCP said she, along with DCP (Law & Order) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda, held a meeting with the owners of all petrol bunks three weeks ago in this regard. They were clearly told that the CCTV camera installed in the bunks must focus on the face and number plates to identify vehicles driven by minors.

Focusing on the faces would help in identifying whether the rider is a minor or not. Once they come to know that the rider is underaged, the bunk owner must immediately call Emergency Helpline Number 112 so that the Police arrive at the spot within five minutes. The CCTV footage must be shared with the cops for further action, the DCP said.

She said parents of the minor children would be summoned to the jurisdictional Police Station and counsel them against allowing their kids to ride vehicles. However, if the minors commit offence repeatedly, then Police would book case against such offenders, parents or guardians, as well as petrol bunk owners for flouting rules. Once details of vehicles are shared with Police Department, it would be automatically recorded in the server. If the minors try to get the vehicles refilled in petrol bunks, it would be immediately known to the Cops, she claimed.

‘Impractical’, says Bunk owner

Ranjith Hegde, Secretary, Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Indian Oil Dealers’ Association, who also owns a Petrol Bunk in city, said this issue was not at all discussed in the meeting convened by the DCPs recently. The proposed order has not reached us. It is not only impractical but also not possible to see who is a minor or major. Youths will get into argument with our staff if they suspect them to be minors. Why can’t the Cops catch the underage minors while driving on roads? Why do they want us to do their job at the risk of creating chaos in the bunk which would lead to verbal altercations and physical fights?

It’s social responsibility: RTO

It is a good initiative by Mysuru Cops. The Petrol Bunk owners could be involved in the task of checking underage riding vehicles as part of social responsibility,” said L. Deepak, Regional Transport Officer (East).

Stringent rules against violators

Since Sept. 1, 2019, a three-year jail term and a fine of Rs.25,000 await the owners, parents or guardians if their minor children are caught driving vehicles registered in their names.

Juveniles booked for an offence under Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 will have to pay fines as provided in the Act and face law under Juvenile Justice Act, 2000. Such juveniles being booked will also not be eligible for Learner’s Licence or Driving Licence until he or she has attained the age of 25 years.

Besides, the registration of the motor vehicle used in the ‘commission of the offence’ by the juvenile will be cancelled by the registering authority for a period of 12 months. The Court will presume that the use of the vehicle by the juvenile was with the consent of the guardian of the juvenile or owner of the motor vehicle, as per Section 199A of the Act.