‘First-aid training is must for factory employees’

NIA hosts day-long workshop for Industrial Workers

Mysuru: The Managing Editor of Star of Mysore, Vikram Muthanna, said that the first-aid and safety precautions training for Industrial workers is must to save precious lives.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 61st one-day training programme on first-aid for industrial workers and supervisors organised by Nanjangud Industries Association (NIA) in association with the Department of Factories and Boilers, Government of Karnataka, Mysuru Division and St. John’s Ambulance Association at Hotel Shree Guru Residency on JLB Road here this morning.

He said, the need for first-aid is greater than ever because of the increased use of machines and electrical appliances in everyday work at home and at workplace. As per law, in every industry, certain number of employees should be trained in first-aid. However, in countries like India undergoing training in first-aid was most neglected.

Accidents can happen anytime and anywhere — at home, on the road, at a public place like the mall or a park, and also the workplace. Even with the effective safety measures put in place to prevent accidents, there is still a possibility that they may occur. Nobody expects for the worst to happen but just one wrong decision can result in a catastrophic accident. Hence, the importance of first-aid, he said.

First-aid Trainer from St.John’s Ambulance Association Dr. B. Prakash taught various life-saving skills to the participants through lectures, discussions, case studies, interactions and demonstrations.

Over 45 Industrial Workers from NIA took part in the workshop. NIA President M.S. Ramprasad, Secretary B.S. Chandrashekhar and others were present during the programme.