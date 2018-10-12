First coalition wicket down as Minister N. Mahesh quits

Bengaluru: The Congress and JD(S) Coalition governments in Karnataka suffered a setback as Primary and Secondary Education Minister, N. Mahesh resigned yesterday.

Mahesh, the lone MLA who got elected from Bahujan Samajawadi Party (BSP) to Karnataka Assembly, told newsmen that he has handed over his resignation to CM, H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK). Mahesh has also said that there is ‘no going back’ on his decision.

PERSONAL DECISION

Replying to a question, Mahesh, a retired teacher, and the first BSP MLA to win from Karnataka in an alliance partner with Janata Dal (S) in the current government said: “This is my personal decision. I want to devote more time for building the BSP in Karnataka. So I will work for the party and work to increase its popularity. Since there is pressure on me in executing my job as a minister, I am quitting,’’ he said.

“There is no difference of opinion on the performance of the coalition government or against Kumaraswamy. I want to concentrate on building the party and development of my constituency, hence I have taken this decision,” he added.

But this comes as a shock for the coalition govt. as they had nominated Mahesh as the first minister from BSP in Karnataka.

TO CAMPAIGN FOR JD(S)

BSP MLA,Mahesh said he would campaign for the JD(S) during the by-polls for three Lok Sabha and two Assembly seats on Nov. 3. “I do not have any grouse against anybody in the government. As a Minister I did my best and toured across the State. This resignation is purely due to personal reasons,” Mahesh further said.

Interestingly, Mahesh’s resignation comes a week after BSP Chief, Mayawati ruled out forming an alliance with the Congress for the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Calling the Congress “arrogant” with a “casteist and communal mindset”, she also said that people had not forgiven the Congress for their “corrupt government”.

CM REACTS

Meanwhile, CM Kumaraswamy said that the resignation of Mahesh was the internal matter of BSP. “I will later look into the issue of accepting his resignation or not. BSP leaders are in constant touch with me and the details cannot be revealed to the media. Information will be given at an appropriate time,” he said.