Dasara Floral Feast

Pics. by M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav

The Dasara Flower Show being held at Kuppanna Park, also called as Nishad Bagh, is beckoning visitors in hordes.

The new addition of the Lal Bagh-like Glass House has become a show-stopper with people thronging to take selfies and click pictures with the floral replica of Delhi’s Lotus Temple made of 4 lakh white roses. The floral sculpture measuring 18 ft in height and 50 ft in diameter is a sight to watch. Other attractions include a tribute to the martyrs by way of Amar Jawan replica, Palace Entrance with an Elephant, Ashoka Pillar, Dolphins, Penguins, Dancing Dolls, Doremon, Tree House, Tea Kettle with Cup and Saucer. Besides, various institutions across Mysuru have exhibited flower pots at the Park.

The Dasara Flower Show was first held in 1880 by Chamaraja Wadiyar X at the Wellington Lodge on Irwin Road. In subsequent years, it was conducted at the Town Hall Park, Gordon Park opposite DC’s Office, near Lalitha Mahal Palace and it reached a peak during the regime of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. However, during the period of the renowned horticulturist Dr. M.H. Marigowda, also known as the Father of Horticulture in India, it became a regular feature at Curzon Park before it was shifted to Kuppanna Park.

The Flower Show is open to visitors till Oct.21 from 9 am to 9.30 pm. Entry fee for adults is Rs. 25 and for children Rs. 10.