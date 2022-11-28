First maintain existing Ring Road, then plan Peripheral Road

November 28, 2022

Sir,

This is with reference to the report titled “Muda to build Peripheral Ring Road” in SOM dated Nov.23.

The existing Outer Ring Road built years ago still hasn’t been completed to become a 21st century motorable road !

As a regular traveller on this road, I can say without doubt that the condition of the road is clearly deplorable. The medians are ill-planned, the underpass incomplete, the exits to various layouts are without proper deviations, road humps unscientific to name a few.

My suggestion to the MUDA and NHAI is to first maintain the existing Ring Road to Highway standard and then plan another Peripheral Road.

This new planning is like planning a new child when proper upkeep of the existing child cannot be done.

– Charles, Vijayanagar, 24.11.2022

