First phase GP polls: Deadline for filing of nomination papers ends today
News

First phase GP polls: Deadline for filing of nomination papers ends today

December 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The deadline for filing of nomination papers for the first phase of Gram Panchayat (GP) polls ended today. From the first day on Dec.7 till Thursday, over 4,700 nomination papers have been filed for the first phase of polls in the district with 3,200 of them filed on Thursday alone. 

Forty-one GPs in Hunsur taluk, 34 in K.R. Nagar taluk, 34 in Periyapatna taluk, 26 in H.D.Kote taluk and 13 in Sargur taluk will go to polls on Dec.22.

Meanwhile, the nomination for the second phase of polls scheduled to take  place on Dec.27, began today. The last date for filing of nomination papers for the second phase of polling is Dec.16.

No polls in 4 GPs of  Mysuru and 2 in N’gud

The polls for 4 GPs in Mysuru taluk and 2 in Nanjangud taluk will not take place now due to re-organisation following the formation of Hootagalli CMC (City Municipal Council) and 4 Town Panchayats.

Devalapura, Beerihundi, Alanahalli and Koorgalli GPs in Mysuru taluk and Deveerammanahalli and Debur GPs in Nanjangud are the ones which won’t be going to the polls now. These GPs have to be reconstituted as Hootagalli CMC will be formed and some villages coming under the two GPs in Nanjangud taluk will be merged with Nanjangud CMC.

To facilitate reconstitution of the GPs, the polls for  a total of 156 seats in 14 GPs, including 12 seats in Yelwal GP, 23 in Koorgalli GP, 22 in Hinkal GP, 9 in Belawadi GP, 8 in Rammanahalli GP,10 in Devalapura GP, 8 in Hosahundi GP, 9 in Kadakola GP, 9 in Beerihundi (Mellahalli) GP, 6 in Maratikyathnahalli GP, 8 in Bogadi GP, 4 in Hanchya GP, 11 in Alanahalli GP and 17 in Srirampura GP, will not be held.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching