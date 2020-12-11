First phase GP polls: Deadline for filing of nomination papers ends today

December 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The deadline for filing of nomination papers for the first phase of Gram Panchayat (GP) polls ended today. From the first day on Dec.7 till Thursday, over 4,700 nomination papers have been filed for the first phase of polls in the district with 3,200 of them filed on Thursday alone.

Forty-one GPs in Hunsur taluk, 34 in K.R. Nagar taluk, 34 in Periyapatna taluk, 26 in H.D.Kote taluk and 13 in Sargur taluk will go to polls on Dec.22.

Meanwhile, the nomination for the second phase of polls scheduled to take place on Dec.27, began today. The last date for filing of nomination papers for the second phase of polling is Dec.16.

No polls in 4 GPs of Mysuru and 2 in N’gud

The polls for 4 GPs in Mysuru taluk and 2 in Nanjangud taluk will not take place now due to re-organisation following the formation of Hootagalli CMC (City Municipal Council) and 4 Town Panchayats.

Devalapura, Beerihundi, Alanahalli and Koorgalli GPs in Mysuru taluk and Deveerammanahalli and Debur GPs in Nanjangud are the ones which won’t be going to the polls now. These GPs have to be reconstituted as Hootagalli CMC will be formed and some villages coming under the two GPs in Nanjangud taluk will be merged with Nanjangud CMC.

To facilitate reconstitution of the GPs, the polls for a total of 156 seats in 14 GPs, including 12 seats in Yelwal GP, 23 in Koorgalli GP, 22 in Hinkal GP, 9 in Belawadi GP, 8 in Rammanahalli GP,10 in Devalapura GP, 8 in Hosahundi GP, 9 in Kadakola GP, 9 in Beerihundi (Mellahalli) GP, 6 in Maratikyathnahalli GP, 8 in Bogadi GP, 4 in Hanchya GP, 11 in Alanahalli GP and 17 in Srirampura GP, will not be held.