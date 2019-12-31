Five-day State Legislature Session from Feb.17

December 31, 2019

BSY to present 2020-21 Budget on Mar.5

Cabinet expansion likely after Sankranti

Bengaluru, Dec.31 (KMS&DM)- The B.S. Yediyurappa-led BJP Government will present the 2020-21 budget on Mar.5, 2020.

Announcing this to press persons after the State Cabinet meeting here on Monday, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said that the Joint Session of the State Legislature will take place from Feb.17 to 21.

Earlier, the Cabinet had decided to hold the Session for 10 days starting from Jan.20, 2020. It has been postponed in view of the Chief Minister’s likely visit to the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting at Davos, Switzerland, to be held from Jan.21 to 24.

The Budget Session will start on Mar.2 and CM B.S. Yediyurappa will present the 2020-21 Budget on Mar.5, he said.

Continuing, Madhuswamy said that the Cabinet also decided to do away with personal interviews while selecting candidates for some Group A and B posts through the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

Currently, selection for Group C and D posts are based on a written test. For some Group A and B posts, it has been decided not to conduct interviews and select candidates only on the basis of written tests, he said.

The other decisions taken by the Cabinet included bringing amendment to Section 25 of Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act to allow women to work in night shifts, enhancing the annual income limit of beneficiaries of Multi-Storey Housing Scheme in Bengaluru from Rs.87,500 to Rs.3 lakh, reservation of 25 percent of seats at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) for Karnataka students and holding of Global Investors’ Meet at Bengaluru from Nov.3 to 5, 2020,among others.

In another decision, the Cabinet will change the rule that mandated a Minister to become the head of Kalyana Karnataka Board. Under the changed provision, even an MLA or MLC can be appointed as the head of the Board.

The Cabinet deferred its decision on Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) land lease. However, it decided to pursue action to recover Rs.37 crore pending as lease rent from BTC, while keeping the decision on extending the lease pending.

Minister Madhuswamy said that the lease of BTC lapsed on Dec.31, 2009 and a subsequent Court ruling has ordered to maintain status quo. The Government was keen on first recovering the dues of Rs.37 crore, he added.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the much awaited Cabinet expansion is likely to take place just after Sankranti, which falls on Jan.15.

