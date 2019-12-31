Hotels have to pay Rs. 1 lakh plus taxes

December 31, 2019

Mysuru: Speaking to Star of Mysore, Regional Manager of Novex Communications R. Sridhar said that many hotels (even in Mysuru) have been organising musical parties without obtaining licence from Novex. Cases have been filed against them at Police Stations for copyright infringement.

“Licence fee for a New Year Eve party will be Rs.1 lakh plus taxes. This is the charge per event, per day and per venue. This fee is applicable for all hotels and clubs playing the songs for which we own the copyright. We don’t charge on hourly basis or per-song basis,” he said.

For private parties like birthday parties and marriages organised on a commercial venue like hotels and clubs, the organisers have to pay Rs.27,500 plus taxes. “Though it is a private gathering, the event is being organised at a commercial place and they must obtain Novex licence to play music,” he said.

Clarifying further, he said that any private event that plays copyrighted music will have to obtain licence and if they violate, they are liable for legal action.

