Hotels have to pay Rs. 1 lakh plus taxes
News

Hotels have to pay Rs. 1 lakh plus taxes

December 31, 2019

Mysuru: Speaking to Star of Mysore, Regional Manager of Novex Communications R. Sridhar said that many hotels (even in Mysuru) have been organising musical parties without obtaining licence from Novex. Cases have been filed against them at Police Stations for copyright infringement. 

“Licence fee for a New Year Eve party will be Rs.1 lakh plus taxes. This is the charge per event, per day and per venue. This fee is applicable for all hotels and clubs playing the songs for which we own the copyright. We don’t charge on hourly basis or per-song basis,” he said. 

For private parties like birthday parties and marriages organised on a commercial venue like hotels and clubs, the organisers have to pay Rs.27,500 plus taxes. “Though it is a private gathering, the event is being organised at a commercial place and they must obtain Novex licence to play music,” he said. 

Clarifying further, he said that any private event that plays copyrighted music will have to obtain licence and if they violate, they are liable for legal action.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching