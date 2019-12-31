New Year revelry no problem but follow rules, say Police

December 31, 2019

Chamundi Hill out of bounds

Section 144 at Muthathi

Swimming, partying banned at Balamuri, Yedamuri

Mysuru/Mandya: With just a few hours to go to ring in the New Year, the Mysuru and Mandya Police are on their toes to make sure New Year’s Eve celebrations are safe for women and children, accident-free and incident-free.

Hordes of tourists and New Year revellers have descended upon Mysuru to welcome 2020 and hotels, resorts, clubs and recreational centres are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that their party is counted the best among the lot. Many are trying to outdo the other with unique entertainment programmes.

Apart from issuing a series of guidelines issued to hotels and clubs, the Police have warned revellers not to cross their limits while partying hard and cause a nuisance either inside the party venue or in the neighbourhood. All parties should wind up by 1 am.

Entry restricted to Chamundi Hill

The picturesque Chamundi Hill will be out of bounds for New Year revellers. To prevent illegal activities and ensure the safety of people, the Police will close the roads leading to Chamundi Hill from today evening to Wednesday morning. However, there will be exemption for vehicles owned by villagers up the Hill.

In a communication from the Office of the Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, the road to Chamundi Hill from Uttanahalli Gate, Daivavana Gate, Lalitha Mahal Gate and the gate at Chamundi foothill will be closed from 7 pm on Dec. 31 to 6 am on Jan. 1. The main entry to Chamundi Hill from Tavarekatte Gate will be closed for all private vehicles except residents of Chamundi Hill from 9 pm on Dec. 31 to 6 am on Jan. 1.

Section 144 in Muthathi

To prevent loss of lives due to drowning in River Cauvery at Balamuri, Yedamuri and Bam Bam Ashram, Tahsildar M.V. Roopa has clamped ban orders under Section 144 of IPC (where assembling of more than 4 persons at a particular place is banned) for 24 hours at these spots from 6 am today to 6 am on Jan. 1, 2020. Balamuri and Yedamuri are popular picnic spots in Srirangapatna taluk attracting a large number of people, especially youths, for New Year revelry.

To prevent from venturing into water and forest at Muthathi in Halagur Hobli, Malavalli taluk, prohibitory orders have been issued according to Section 144 of IPC. Tahsildar of Malavalli K. Chandramouli has issued the prohibitory orders that will be in force from today 6 am to Jan. 1, 6 am and from Jan. 1, 6 pm to Jan. 2, 6 am.

Every year, many people come from Bengaluru and other areas to Balamuri, Yedamuri, banks of Cauvery, Shimsha and Hemavati to welcome the New Year. Following restrictions, Muthathi near Malavalli, Gaganachukki waterfalls near Malavalli; bathing ghats of Cauvery, Shimsha and Hemavati rivers in Srirangapatna, Malavalli, Maddur and K.R. Pet taluks of Mandya district will be out of bounds for revellers.

A tourist vehicle being checked near Balamuri waterfall this morning. Bags inside the vehicles are checked for liquor and other banned substance. All vehicles, including two-wheelers, are being checked and commuters questioned about the purpose of entry. [Pics by Vinay Karekura]

Barricades on roads

In addition, barricades will be erected on all Highways to prevent rash and reckless driving/riding and driving under the influence of alcohol. Special teams have been formed to prevent the entry of revellers from Bengaluru to picnic spots and forest areas to prevent any untoward incidents. Vehicles are being checked for liquor and drugs at various check posts and at entry points to these places.

Police will be deployed to prevent swimming at Thonnur Kere, Gosai Ghat, Ganjam and bathing ghats near Nimishamba Temple. Police will keep a strict watch on the people, especially unruly elements on the roads as the clock strikes 12 to see that the revellers do not cross the limits of decency in wishing people a Happy New Year. Also they will keep a close watch on drunken driving and those found exceeding the limits of alcohol consumption will be fined heavily.

More CCTV cameras, strict vigil

In addition to the existing 59 CCTV cameras, the Police have installed 250 others at key locations across the city. The Police will keep a close watch from the Command Centre at the Police Commissioner’s Office through these cameras. Police also issued a warning against obscenity in the name of organising cultural programmes, besides gambling and consumption of narcotics.

The 1 am deadline will be applicable to all New Year programmes organised in hotels, clubs, restaurants, resorts, home stays, service apartments, apartment associations, malls and gatherings in other spaces. Restaurants and other outlets serving liquor should mandatorily obtain written permission from the Excise and Police Departments if they plan to serve liquor beyond the deadline fixed by the Government.

The Police have constituted a total of 18 special squads to act against people indulging in mischief. The special squads include three special teams comprising women officials and personnel for safety of women. Also, four pink Garuda patrol vehicles will be deployed on New Year’s Eve to ensure safety and protection of women.