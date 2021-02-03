Five injured as gas leak leads to fridge explosion in Hunsur
February 3, 2021

Hunsur: Five persons suffered burn injuries while household articles were charred in the fire, when a fridge exploded due to leakage of gas from a LPG cylinder at a house on Lal Band Street in Hunsur this morning.

The incident took place at about 8 am today at the house of one Chandru, an autorickshaw driver.

Chandru’s wife Sushmitha, son Shivakumar, mother Jayamma, brother Mahesh and their neighbour Mohammed Ur Rehaman, who rushed to help them, have all suffered serious burn injuries and have been shifted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru, where they are undergoing treatment.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel, who rushed to the spot along with a fire extinguishing vehicle, managed to douse the fire and prevented it from spreading further. 

A case in this regard has been registered at Hunsur Town Police Station.

