Fix glitches of pre-paid auto counter at City Railway Station

March 13, 2023

Sir,

I was very happy to see the report on pre-paid autorickshaw counter near Infosys Technologies, Hootagalli, that was reopened (SOM dated Jan. 22).

I am sure that this pre-paid autorickshaw counter will help most of the working people in that area and regular commuters.

I also appreciate this people- friendly initiative by theauthorities concerned.

Through this column, I request the authorities concerned to re-open the pre-paid auto counter at City Railway Station (second gate adjacent to Railway Museum) or to make it work effectively (if it’s already working).

My experience has been very pathetic with this pre-paid auto counter as it is closed most of the times. Even if it’s open, the computer system will be either down or pre-paid receipts are written manually, which will lead to long queues and inaccurate fare.

This is causing severe inconvenience to senior citizens and women who travel alone.

Once again, I request the authorities concerned to address the glitches on priority.

– Jayathirtha Rao, Hebbal II Stage, 22.1.2023

