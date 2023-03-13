Fix glitches of pre-paid auto counter at City Railway Station
Voice of The Reader

Fix glitches of pre-paid auto counter at City Railway Station

March 13, 2023

Sir,

I was very happy to see the report on pre-paid autorickshaw counter near Infosys Technologies, Hootagalli, that was reopened (SOM dated Jan. 22).

I am sure that this pre-paid autorickshaw counter will help most of the working people in that area and regular commuters.

I also appreciate this people- friendly initiative by theauthorities concerned.

Through this column, I request the authorities concerned to re-open the pre-paid auto counter at City Railway Station (second gate adjacent to Railway Museum) or to make it work effectively (if it’s already working).

My experience has been very pathetic with this pre-paid auto counter as it is closed most of the times. Even if it’s open,  the computer system will be either down or pre-paid receipts are written manually, which will lead to long queues and inaccurate fare.

This is causing severe inconvenience to senior citizens and women who travel alone.

Once again, I request the authorities concerned to address the glitches on priority.

– Jayathirtha Rao, Hebbal II Stage, 22.1.2023

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Fix glitches of pre-paid auto counter at City Railway Station”

  1. Suresh says:
    March 14, 2023 at 6:56 pm

    I had once booked Prepaid Auto at Railway Station. To my surprise I found that it was way expensive than Uber. While Uber showed Rs. 84, the Prepaid Auto charged Rs. 113 from Railway Station to Hebbal.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching