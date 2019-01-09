FKCCI delegation invites PM Modi for ASEAN Business Meet
Mysuru: Sudhakar S. Shetty, President, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), led a delegation of FKCCI to New Delhi yesterday to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi  for the ASEAN Chambers of Commerce and Industry Meet scheduled to be held at Bengaluru during Feb. 25 – 27.

Briefing the Prime Minister about the ASEAN Meet being conducted by FKCCI, he said that the objective of the Meet was to promote bilateral trade between India and ASEAN countries as well as to create jobs for youths in the State.

PM Modi is said to have shown keen interest in the programme and gave a positive response to participate in the ASEAN Business Meet.

Union Minister Ramesh Jigajinagi, MPs Prahlad Joshi, B.Y. Raghavendra and G.M. Siddeshwar and others were present.

The delegation has thanked Union Minister Sadananda Gowda, who facilitated the meeting with the PM.

