Fly from Mysuru to Kochi from tonight

Mysuru: The Mysuru-Kochi flight operations will begin tonight as part of Ude Deshka Aam Nagarik (UDAN) scheme.

Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, will operate an ATR 72 aircraft (91891/892 between Mysuru and Kochi from Mar. 31 to Oct. 26. Except Tuesday, the flight will operate on all the six days in a week. The flight will arrive in at Mandakalli (Mysore Airport) at 8 pm after departing from Kochi and it will leave city at 8.35 pm.

Permission has been given to start flight operations from Kochi, Goa, Belagavi, Bengaluru and Hyderbad as part of UDAN, the Centre’s Regional Air Connectivity scheme.

It may be recalled that sitting Member of Parliament Pratap Simha has tried hard to start flight services from Mysuru and prevailed upon the Union Government for this.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Director of Mysore Airport Manjunath said that authorities have given a clearance to start flight operations between two cities.

Air Alliance must depute its staff and must come out clear on flight operation timings, besides identification of landing spot and other aspects, he added.

Mysuru is already air-linked to Chennai. Kochi route figures among the five new cities to be connected with Mysuru under the third round of UDAN.

However, sources at the airport said the flight will originate from Hyderabad and arrive in Mysuru, before proceeding to Kochi. On its return, the flight will make a stop-over at Mysuru before flying to Hyderabad.Hence, the flight will be connected to Mysuru as well as Hyderabad and Kochi.

However, Airport sources said that the exact timings and the route are yet to be finalised.

Flight services from Mysuru to Bengaluru had been launched several times only to be cancelled due to complaints of poor passenger traffic. But, ever since the Mysuru Airport resumed air operations to Chennai in 2017, flight operations turned viable.

