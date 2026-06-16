Flyers get traditional welcome, culture takes centre stage   
News

Flyers get traditional welcome, culture takes centre stage   

June 16, 2026

Yatri Suvidha Diwas at Mysore Airport 

Mysuru: Mysore Airport celebrated Yatri Suvidha Diwas yesterday with a series of cultural programmes, passenger engagement activities and community outreach initiatives. 

The event was inaugurated by V.M. Prabhuswamy, Assistant Director of the Tourism Department, Government of Karnataka. Cultural performances, including Bharatanatyam, Nadaswaram, Dollu Kunitha and group dances, were presented. 

Passengers arriving at the Airport were welcomed in traditional Mysuru style with kumkum, flowers, Mysore shawls, Mysore Pak and tourism brochures.  

Airport mascots interacted with travellers, while retail and food outlets offered special discounts. Quizzes and musical performances were also organised in the security hold area. 

Sanitation workers were felicitated for their service. Women personnel from Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) and frontline airline staff were also feted.  

Free health check-up camps, including blood pressure, blood sugar and eye screening tests, were conducted with support from JSS Hospital and Agarwal Eye Hospital. 

In the run-up to Yatri Suvidha Diwas, the Airport had organised student visits to its Flight Training Organisation, terminal building and fire station, besides conducting painting competitions, an eco-drive and a herbal plantation programme. A herbal garden was also inaugurated on the airport premises. 

Various organisations, including Mysuru Hotel Owners Association, Mysore Travels Association (MTA), Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Mahalakshmi Sweets, JSS Institutions and the Department of Kannada and Culture, were involved in the celebrations.  

Airport Director P.V. Ushakumari coordinated the event, which saw participation from various stakeholders, including tourism, hospitality, trade and cultural organisations. 

According to Airport authorities, the annual observance is aimed at enhancing passenger experience while promoting community engagement and environmental awareness. 

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching