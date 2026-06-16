Flyers get traditional welcome, culture takes centre stage   

June 16, 2026

Yatri Suvidha Diwas at Mysore Airport

Mysuru: Mysore Airport celebrated Yatri Suvidha Diwas yesterday with a series of cultural programmes, passenger engagement activities and community outreach initiatives.

The event was inaugurated by V.M. Prabhuswamy, Assistant Director of the Tourism Department, Government of Karnataka. Cultural performances, including Bharatanatyam, Nadaswaram, Dollu Kunitha and group dances, were presented.

Passengers arriving at the Airport were welcomed in traditional Mysuru style with kumkum, flowers, Mysore shawls, Mysore Pak and tourism brochures.

Airport mascots interacted with travellers, while retail and food outlets offered special discounts. Quizzes and musical performances were also organised in the security hold area.

Sanitation workers were felicitated for their service. Women personnel from Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) and frontline airline staff were also feted.

Free health check-up camps, including blood pressure, blood sugar and eye screening tests, were conducted with support from JSS Hospital and Agarwal Eye Hospital.

In the run-up to Yatri Suvidha Diwas, the Airport had organised student visits to its Flight Training Organisation, terminal building and fire station, besides conducting painting competitions, an eco-drive and a herbal plantation programme. A herbal garden was also inaugurated on the airport premises.

Various organisations, including Mysuru Hotel Owners Association, Mysore Travels Association (MTA), Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Mahalakshmi Sweets, JSS Institutions and the Department of Kannada and Culture, were involved in the celebrations.

Airport Director P.V. Ushakumari coordinated the event, which saw participation from various stakeholders, including tourism, hospitality, trade and cultural organisations.

According to Airport authorities, the annual observance is aimed at enhancing passenger experience while promoting community engagement and environmental awareness.