Football: DPS Mysuru emerges runners-up

October 5, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 5 (VNS)- Delhi Public School (DPS), Mysuru, emerged as the runners-up in the Freedom Cup Inter-School Football Tournament organised by the school for U-16 and U-19 boys, here recently.

While a total of 27 teams took part in the U-16 category, five teams played in the U-19 category. The tournament was inaugurated by former international footballer and coach Tara R. Aragam.

In U-16 category, Mahabodhi School emerged as the winners and Excel Public School excelled in U-19 category.