Ishana shines in athletics

October 5, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 5- City’s upcoming athlete Ishana Devaiah Pykera, a Class 10 student at Excel Public School, secured silver medal in the 800 mts run at the CBSE State-level Athletics Meet-2025 held at PSSEMR School in Davangere recently.

With this, she also qualified to represent Karnataka at the National CBSE Meet. At the Karnataka State Junior & U-23 Athletic Championship-2025 held at Udupi recently, Ishana secured a bronze medal in U-16 Pentathlon event.

Currently, Ishana is training under retired Sports Authority of India (SAI) Coach G.R. Prabhakar.