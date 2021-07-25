Footpath encroachment drive continues in city

July 25, 2021

17 cases booked, 56 notices served, Rs. 2,700 spot fines collected

Mysore/Mysuru: Continuing their drive against footpath encroachers, he Mysuru City Traffic Police conducted footpath encroachment clearance drive on various streets across the city on July 23 and 24 and have registered a total of 17 cases besides serving 56 notices and collecting a total of Rs. 2,700 spot fines from the footpath encroachers.

On July 23 and 24, the Traffic Cops cleared footpath encroachments on Prabha Talkies Road, Boti Bazar Road, from Vedanta Hemmige Road up to Railway Under-bridge Road, from Railway Under-bridge till Adichunchanagiri Junction, Kabir Road, Shivaji Road, KRS Main Road, Hootagalli Main Road, Gokulam Main Road and Vinayamarga in Siddarthanagar.

Ten cases were registered against violators under Karnataka Police Act and seven cases under Indian Motor Vehicle Act besides issuing notices to 56 persons and have collected a total of Rs. 2,700 as spot fines.

Police personnel led by Inspectors from Devaraja, Krishnaraja (KR), Narasimharaja (NR), V.V. Puram and Siddarthanagar Traffic Police Stations conducted the drives at their respective jurisdictions.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta said that the footpath encroachment clearance drives will continue in city and cases will be booked against those found encroaching footpaths.