Footpath vendors face Police eviction

July 18, 2021

D. Devaraj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road cleared; drive continues at Santhepet

Mysore/Mysuru: Footpath clearance drive in city has gathered steam with Police teams evicting footpath vendors from key areas since yesterday. The drive continued today despite rain playing a spoilsport.

Footpath vendors are facing eviction to make way for pedestrians and also improve the city’s beauty and cleanliness.

It has always been a battle between footpath vendors and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) which launches ‘Operation footpath clearance’ from time to time. But now, the Police have pitched in.

The MCC is under pressure to provide smooth passage for pedestrians on the city’s busy roads.

Following this, the MCC carries out eviction drives with the assistance of the Police. But the vendors reappear soon after in the same areas.

Picture shows footpath on D. Devaraj Urs Road which was cleared yesterday.

The latest drive by the Police comes in the wake of a serial accident on Sayyaji Rao Road last Thursday where six persons including two pedestrians were injured when a luxury car, driven by a software company manager, proceeding towards Old RMC Yard from Visvesvaraya Circle, hit an on-coming auto rickshaw and a motorcycle on New Sayyaji Rao Road.

Two passengers in the auto rickshaw, its driver, a motorcyclist and two pedestrians, who were walking by the road side were injured. After the video of the accident went viral, the Police had advised pedestrians to walk on the footpath and also assured to ensure that steps will be taken to remove encroachments of footpaths.

In a note to the media, the Police have stated that footpaths on Kalinga Lodge Road, K.R. Circle, JSS Hospital Road till Nanjangud Road underbridge on M.G. Road, Sawdey Road New Sayyaji Rao Road, Ashoka Road, Church Circle, Rajendranagar Main Road, Manasara Road near Mall of Mysore, near Government Guest House, from Devegowda Circle Junction to Vidya Vikasa College Bannur Road, Kalidasa Road, near Hinkal, KRS Road and Temple Road have been cleared.

Cases were booked under Karnataka Police Act and a fine of Rs. 2,200 was levied and 21 vendors have been issued notices. “The drive to evict footpath vendors will continue and all vendors must make way for pedestrians, enabling free movement. Strict action will be taken against vendors who violate this,” City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta told Star of Mysore.

Footpath vending is not new to the city and it has grown in many proportions over the years with busy public places occupied illegally by vendors. The MCC launches a temporary drive and clears places like Sayyaji Rao Road, Devaraj Urs Road and Sri Harsha Road and the Devaraja Market surroundings, but the vendors reappear at the same places once the MCC relaxes.

Earlier, the MCC collected a ground fee from vendors like fruits, flowers and vegetables, regularising their presence in a way. This practice was, however, given up and today the vendors pay neither a fee nor tax to any Government agency.