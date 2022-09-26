Forest dwellers meet India’s First Citizen

September 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: After the Dasara inauguration, a group of tribal dancers from Hunsur, Periyapatna and H.D. Kote presented traditional dances to President Droupadi Murmu. They were all dressed in their traditional attire and it was a memorable moment for them.

Later, a group of 14 tribal representatives met the President and interacted with her about the living conditions and the hardships they face in the jungles. The tribals have an emotional connect with the President who is the first person from the tribal community to occupy the highest office in India.

After the meeting, the tribals said that it was a moment of pride and a memorable time spent with the President. They thanked the District Administration for providing them with the opportunity to interact with the VVIP.

Earlier after Murmu inaugurated the Dasara, a silver idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari seated in a mantap was presented to her as a memento on behalf of the State Government along with a Mysore Peta and a garland.

While the President was quick to remove the garland and hand it over to her guards, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai goaded her to retain the Mysore Peta as it is the tradition of the land.

The President, however, removed the turban as she was feeling awkward wearing it throughout the programme. Mementoes (silver elephant) were also presented to the Chief Minister and Union Ministers.