Murmu begins her speech in Kannada

September 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “Devi Chamundeshwarige nanna namaskaaragalu. Yella sodara sodariyarige nanna namaskaaragalu…” (I bow to Goddess Chamundeshwari. My respects to all brothers and sisters.)

President Droupadi Murmu thus began her speech in Kannada amidst thundering applause from the audience. She effortlessly chanted a Sanskrit Mantra that was dedicated to Goddess Chamundeshwari. All through her address, the President focussed on women’s empowerment and also how Mysuru Dasara is a proud symbol of India’s rich cultural heritage.

Mentioning the name of Aadi Shankaracharya who established Sringeri Mutt in Karnataka, Murmu traced Karnataka’s spiritual journey and how the State was associated with India’s spiritual, cultural and religious identities. “Reformers like Allama Prabhu, Jagajyothi Basavanna, Akkamahadevi and concepts like Anubhava Mantapa brought in a revolution in religion where there was a pride of place for democratic values and women empowerment,” she noted.

“The Vachanas are hundreds of years old but are still relevant now. A woman is a symbol of sacrifice and motherhood but at the same time, she can be a Chamundi or Durga when it comes to the destruction of evil and establishing Dharma. From Goddess Parvathi, Chamundi and Durga, we have seen how Rani Abbakka, Kittur Rani Chennamma and Onake Obavva have protected the country from evil forces,” the President said.

Expressing happiness over the progress of Karnataka on all fronts like education, investment, connectivity, start-up hubs, jobs and technology creation, the President lauded the efforts of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his cabinet colleagues in ensuring the overall development of Karnataka.

In his speech, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recalled how the State Government had approached the President’s Office to invite the President for Dasara’s inauguration. “We got the confirmation on the same day and the President expressed happiness on the fact that the Mysuru visit will be her first State visit after taking charge as President and she will be performing pujas to Goddess Chamundeshwari to inaugurate Dasara,” he recalled.

Dasara signifies the victory of truth over evil and the CM called for the decimation of evil forces in society. “Today, we have to take a vow (Sankalpa) to destroy the evil forces so that Dharma can be re-established and people can live and prosper,” the CM said. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot also spoke. Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar welcomed the gathering.

MP Pratap Simha, MLAs S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra, Tanveer Sait, B. Harshavardhan, MLC A.H. Vishwanath, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, DG&IGP Praveen Sood, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Chairmen of various Boards and Corporations, people’s representatives and others were present .

Daughter accompanies Prez

President Droupadi Murmu’s Mysuru Dasara inauguration visit had a family touch as she was accompanied by her daughter Itishree Murmu (extreme left), a banker by profession. Itishree is married to Ganesh Hembram, who is a rugby player. Itishree visited Sri Chamundeshwari Temple along with her mother and offered prayers. Itishree, however, was not present on stage. Union Minister Shobha Karndlaje, Minister S.T. Somashekar and MLA G.T. Devegowda are also seen.