Illumination mars beauty of heritage Crawford Hall

September 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: At night if you go for a drive in front of the University Crawford Hall, you would be wondering where Crawford Hall has gone. Has it disappeared altogether? You could see only colourful serial lights hanging from a height. Reason: The historic building has been illuminated partially, just for the heck of doing it.

Almost all the buildings in Mysuru, especially the ones known for heritage value and cultural significance, are decked up like a bride. Along with the illumination of the buildings, over 120 km of city radius too has been lit up.

But only the University authorities should explain why the illumination of Crawford Hall has not been done properly. The public has expressed displeasure over the historic heritage building not being illuminated at an optimal level.

“Why illuminate a heritage building like this? This is the best example of how not to illuminate a beautiful building. The architecture of the building is unique and its colour too is impressive and suits all the colours of illumination. Still, no one has cared to light this building in a proper way,” said a commuter who was walking past the road last evening.

This, however, was not the scenario in the previous years. Earlier, the Crawford Hall would be tastefully decorated and illuminated and it used to compete with other structures and people, especially those who have been educated from the University of Mysore, would come from far and wide to see the illumination, said people who have seen the illumination in the past.

People have alleged that the illumination contract of Crawford Hall has been given to a contractor who does not have a basic knowledge of illumination and architecture. “This looks like the illumination at a village fair, without any sense of beauty and orderliness. The VC and the Registrar must intervene and must restore the beauty of the illuminated building. The authorities are not aware of how the beauty of the heritage structure has been marred,” said another commuter.